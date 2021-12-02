Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

