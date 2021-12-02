Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Koppers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koppers by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

KOP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

