KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.61

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 136777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

