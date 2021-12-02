Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

KBX stock opened at €88.96 ($101.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is €92.85 and its 200 day moving average is €97.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($133.23).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

