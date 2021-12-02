KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLXE stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.26.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at $156,471.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $31,241.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,552 shares of company stock worth $1,057,285. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KLX Energy Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of KLX Energy Services worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

