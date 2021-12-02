Klimatas Trading 47.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $8,618.87 and $34.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

