KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,577. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

