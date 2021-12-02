Kite Realty Group Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after buying an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

