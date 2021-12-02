Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,982. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

