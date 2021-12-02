Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 55,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.72 ($0.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.41.

About Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

