Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWAC. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KWAC opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Kingswood Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.35.

