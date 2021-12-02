Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Critical Survey

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingfisher and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 1 8 3 0 2.17 PLBY Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.48%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingfisher and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $16.57 billion 0.54 $763.03 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A 3.07% 1.30%

Summary

PLBY Group beats Kingfisher on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

