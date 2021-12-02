KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $264,424.15 and approximately $48,759.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235411 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,767,524,075 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

