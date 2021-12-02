KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 172,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,849. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

