KeyCorp Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

