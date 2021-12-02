Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.06

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.06 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.41). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 142,212 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company has a market capitalization of £191.79 million and a P/E ratio of 33.82.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

