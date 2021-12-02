Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kering has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

