KeeperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $156.85 or 0.00277310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $96.88 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00236308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00086192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

