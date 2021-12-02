Kebab Token Market Capitalization Tops $21,630.29 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $21,630.29 and $10.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using US dollars.

