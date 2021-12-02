KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

NYSE KBR opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

