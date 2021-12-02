Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $743.59 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00009163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $743.59 million and approximately $103.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00197126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.67 or 0.00633885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 152,560,263 coins and its circulating supply is 142,622,764 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

