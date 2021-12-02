KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 25,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,132,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,070,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,709,000 after acquiring an additional 243,930 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

