Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 146,099 shares.The stock last traded at $38.26 and had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Kaman alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.