Kalmar Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Kalmar has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $49,345.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00094681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.56 or 0.07957007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,228.45 or 0.99655595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021454 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,256,130 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

