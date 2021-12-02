Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 135,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,313. Jupai has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Jupai had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jupai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

