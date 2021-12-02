JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.