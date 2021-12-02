JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 535 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 616.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Insiders have bought 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027 in the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.