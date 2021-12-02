JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

