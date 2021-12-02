JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.17 ($16.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.05 and a 200-day moving average of €10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

