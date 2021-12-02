JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €109.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($123.86) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.69 ($120.10).

Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($100.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.35.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

