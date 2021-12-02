JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €102.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €88.96 ($101.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.83. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

