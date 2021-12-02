Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,630 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

