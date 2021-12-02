Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 7.3%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.87 and last traded at $74.08. Approximately 6,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 212,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Joint alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Joint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.