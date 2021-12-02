John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

