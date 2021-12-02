John E. Watson Buys 100,000 Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$990,949.44.
Shares of NVX stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. NV Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13.
About NV Gold
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.