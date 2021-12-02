John E. Watson Buys 100,000 Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$990,949.44.

Shares of NVX stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. NV Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get NV Gold alerts:

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.