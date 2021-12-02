Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $143.11 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

