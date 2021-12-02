Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 23 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,621 shares of company stock worth $25,326,013. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

