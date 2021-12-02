JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

