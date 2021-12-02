JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $405.37. 52,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a 200 day moving average of $337.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

