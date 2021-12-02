JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $55.99

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.99, but opened at $51.14. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 13,233 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,598,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

