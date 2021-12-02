JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 19,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

