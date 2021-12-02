JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. JinkoSolar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

JKS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $85.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JinkoSolar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

