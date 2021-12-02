JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,959. JFrog has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

