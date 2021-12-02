JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 13,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 609,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,146. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.