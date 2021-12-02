Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.29 ($40.10).

JEN stock opened at €37.60 ($42.73) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 1 year high of €37.76 ($42.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

