Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scientific Games Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

SGMS opened at $59.99 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

