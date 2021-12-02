Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of AMWL opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. American Well has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,463,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,086 shares of company stock worth $3,783,770. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

