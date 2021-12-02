Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $209.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after buying an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

