Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.20 ($27.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

