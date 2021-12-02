JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report sales of $43.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.88 billion. JD.com reported sales of $34.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.74 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $181.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.71 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

JD stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,947,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,834. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $144,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

